Kareena hails Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ as ‘Divine’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has showered praise on her fellow ‘Crew’ cast member, Diljit Dosanjh, for his remarkable portrayal of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, labeling his performance as nothing short of ‘Divine’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a collage of scenes featuring Diljit and Parineeti Chopra from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, accompanied by the word ‘Divine’, expressing her admiration for the actor’s work.

Joining in the chorus of appreciation, Kareena’s brother-in-law and actor, Kunal Kemmu, also took to Instagram to commend the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ team. In a heartfelt message accompanying the film’s poster, Kunal lauded the director, Imtiaz Ali, and expressed pride in Parineeti’s performance. He reserved special praise for Diljit Dosanjh, hailing him as a ‘supernova’ whose portrayal of Chamkila shines brightly and leaves a lasting impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ narrates the captivating true story of Punjab’s legendary musician who rose from humble beginnings to become a cultural icon in the 1980s. Diljit Dosanjh embodies the titular character of Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra portrays his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The film, which delves into Chamkila’s meteoric rise to fame and the controversies that surrounded him, is now available for streaming on Netflix since April 12.

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced the screen in ‘Crew’, a comedy-drama revolving around three women working as air hostesses amidst the challenges of the airline industry. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film features an ensemble cast including Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, and has garnered attention for its humorous storyline and engaging performances.

Additionally, Kareena is gearing up for her role in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.