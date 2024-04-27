Kharge slams PM for his unmet promises

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a blistering critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of falling short on their grand promises to the citizens of India.

Addressing a press conference, Kharge highlighted the BJP’s failure across various fronts to deliver on their electoral commitments. He pointed out that the BJP’s professed patriotism often doesn’t translate into tangible actions.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Kharge underscored the historical significance of the Congress party, portraying it as the custodian of India’s struggle for independence and the legacy of its freedom fighters.

He questioned the sincerity of former Congress members who switched allegiance to the BJP, challenging them on their decades-long commitment to the Congress if they now deemed it inadequate.

Kharge framed the upcoming election as pivotal for safeguarding the principles of democracy and the sanctity of India’s constitution.

Expressing concern over the prevailing state of unrest among the populace, he emphasized the need for decisive action to address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Specifically targeting Modi’s unfulfilled pledges, Kharge called into question the Prime Minister’s assurances of generating 2 crore jobs annually and repatriating black money stashed abroad.

He also criticized Modi’s unmet commitment to doubling farmers’ incomes, highlighting the disillusionment felt by rural communities.

Later in the day, Kharge is scheduled to deliver a public address at a rally in Barpeta, located in Lower Assam, further amplifying his message of accountability and rallying support for the Congress party’s agenda.