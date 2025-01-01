LG asks DDA to start process of surveying for ropeways across Yamuna

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to start the process of surveying and selecting sites for installation of ropeways/cableways that would carry passengers in cable cars across the Yamuna.

Saxena has asked the DDA to submit the preliminary report in this regard within a month.

DDA, which is the owner of the floodplains, will select sites, in the vicinity of metro stations on either banks of the river, where installations would come up, without encroachment or concretisation of the floodplain.

The LG while issuing directions, asked the officers to ensure that the sites are selected keeping in mind walkable distances from metro/DTC nodes.

He said this, apart from ensuring use of public transport, will also encourage people to walk even during their busy daily hectic schedules.

“These cableways/ropeways are aimed at ensuring that people can take an alternate, non-polluting mode of transport across the river rather than crossing it on buses, autos and private vehicles that invariably add to air pollution. It would also ensure lesser traffic on roads and bridges,” the LG said.

Apart from this, Saxena said it would also provide additional routes closer to the place of residence/work to people, in the process ensuring that people do not have to take long circuitous routes.

Even in sites like Baansera and Asita developed by the DDA on Yamuna floodplains, the parking sites are located far from the main park areas, so as to ensure that people walk in the greens and ensure physical fitness too.