Delhi CM, LG inspect drain cleaning work aimed to prevent water logging

In a bid to ensure people do not face water logging issues, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday inspected cleaning work at Sunehri Pul drain near Lodhi Road.

The Sunehri Pul drain, which had been clogged with silt and waste for years, has been a major cause of water-logging and foul odour, particularly during the monsoon season.

Gupta said the government will ensure effective desilting of drains in the national capital, and with the cooperation of the Centre, it will develop infrastructure for clean drinking water and sewage management.

Speaking at the site during the ongoing inspection, PWD minister Verma emphasized that the Delhi government is fully committed to finding a permanent solution to this issue and ensuring that residents no longer face these recurring challenges.

As per the minister, in a bid to address the issue comprehensively, cutting-edge suction machines are being deployed to remove the accumulated waste efficiently.

The filtered water is being treated and released back into the drain, improving drainage flow and preventing future blockages.

The minister informed that multiple agencies have been engaged to formulate and implement a long-term plan to maintain a clean and well-functioning drainage system in the city.

In a bid to prevent and minimize water logging in monsoon, measures have been accelerated to ensure a smooth urban experience for the residents of the city during the rainy season.

The minister said that the administration is closely monitoring drainage networks across the city and working proactively to strengthen Delhi’s flood management and water disposal systems.

Verma further said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean and developed India, we are working tirelessly to make Delhi waterlogging-free and improve civic infrastructure. This is not just about cleaning a drain; it is a major step towards building a cleaner, more efficient, and well-managed city.”

He stated that the government is fully committed to enhancing the quality of life for Delhi’s residents, and will continue to undertake such initiatives to ensure a modern and sustainable urban environment.