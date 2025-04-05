LG inaugurates smart police booth at IGIA’s Terminal 3

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a smart police booth at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

According to the Delhi police, the smart police booth is equipped with digital infrastructure designed to cater to the needs of passengers with efficiency and speed. It features an interactive information panel, real-time flight updates, digital filing of e-FIRs, and police assistance, making it a first-of-its-kind public safety facility in the country.

The launch of this latest facility aims to enhance airport security. It is a collaborative initiative of the Delhi Police and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) under the GMR Group, providing seamless, technology-driven policing and round-the-clock assistance to air travellers.

During the inauguration ceremony, the LG commended the joint efforts of the Delhi Police and GMR in setting up the Smart Police Booth. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in enhancing traveller safety and security, noting that technology-driven innovations are key to transforming policing and meeting the evolving needs of public service and convenience.

Special Commissioner of Police (PTSD) Robin Hibu also addressed the gathering, highlighting the key elements of the new technology, which aims to strengthen the police-citizen interface while ensuring timely redressal of grievances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani said, ‘The booth offers a lot of facilities that are both feasible and user-friendly. Passengers can also access their flight details from the booth inside the airport.

She further said that passengers can file complaints regarding lost or missing items, lodge e-FIRs, and easily obtain printed copies of the same.

The new smart police booth is designed to provide both information and emergency assistance. It includes computers, printers, scanners, and high-speed internet. A dedicated CCTV surveillance system enables real-time monitoring of terminal entry and exit points. The presence of trained police personnel, including both male and female officers, ensures round-the-clock availability for addressing queries, complaints, and emergencies.