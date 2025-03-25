Delhi govt to spend Rs 9,000 crore on cleaning Yamuna, water, sanitation facilities

For cleaning River Yamuna and improving other facilities in the water and sanitation sector, the Delhi government will spend Rs 9,000 crore, as announced in the budget.

In her budget speech, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that out of this Rs 9,000 crore, Rs 500 crore would be spent on the Yamuna and Rs 10 crore on taking consultancy services for water sector projects.

She added that Rs 500 crore would be spent on the repair and development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Rs 250 crore on replacement of old sewer lines, and Rs 250 crore on the improvement of Water Treatment Plants.

On similar lines, Gupta stated that Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the renovation of Wazirabad trunk sewer Rs 250 crore to prevent and treat dirty drain water in the city, a proposal of Rs 50 crore for the repair of CLC drain, and Rs 200 crore for the conversion and interception of Najafgarh Drain.

Additionally, to prevent water loss and increase efficiency, pipelines will be laid in place of open canals from Haryana with an amount of Rs 200 crore while an amount of Rs 100 crore will be spent on building new wells.

To revive the water bodies, the government will spend Rs 50 crore and the same amount is allocated for the rainwater harvesting system and Rs 150 crore for Emergency Water Storage.

In the budget, it was also announced that the Delhi government would demand a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre as more assistance is required to bring Delhi’s water and sewage infrastructure in line with that of international standards.