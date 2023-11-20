Five years after jumping parole, ‘most wanted’ criminal Vijay Pajalwan, arrested by Delhi Police

Five years after he jumped parole, the Delhi Police apprehended a “most wanted criminal” from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Vijay Pajalwan is included in 24 instances including the Arms Act, theft, criminal intimidation, murder, attempted murder, and other crimes in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. According to authorities, a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared for information that resulted in his apprehension.

In April 2018, Pahalwan violated his two-day parole.

Advertisement

A team from the Crime Branch was entrusted with locating and apprehending persons who were wanted in cases of horrific crimes but were evading capture, according to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav.

Pahalwan’s whereabouts was tracked out, and a special squad was sent to Jabalpur to apprehend him.

“In 2011, he (Pahalwan) had murdered Raghuvir Singh (69) after abducting him from the Kishangarh area of Delhi. He took the victim to the Andheri Mor area in Delhi where he asked him to give his plot. When the victim refused, he shot him and dumped his body in a forest area near DLF Phase-II in Gurugram,” Yadav said.

The accused began working at a “pehalwani akhara” in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in 2018 after eluding the police and going by the name “Vikram Singh.” During his time there, he got to know a lady, and two years later, he relocated to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he began working in real estate, according to the officials. After two years in Raipur, he relocated to Madhya Praesh’s Jabalpur and established a real estate company there. “For the last year, he was running his property business in Jabalpur. He used to buy land, villas and farms, and sell these at higher prices, earning huge profits. He has a farmhouse in the Jabalpur area, wherein, he had employed 14 people,” said the special commissioner of police. Yadav went on to say that Pahalwan had four armed bodyguards working for him. The investigator said, “He has two sons who are both lawyers and who engaged in ‘pairvi’ of criminal cases registered against him.”