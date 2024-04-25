Interstate illicit drug syndicate busted by Delhi Police, five arrested

Delhi Police have busted an interstate syndicate involved in supply of psychotropic drugs with the arrest of five accused and recovery of a total of 88kg of Alprazolam tablets approximately worth Rs 28 lakh in the international market.

Police said on Thursday the syndicate was involved in supplying psychotropic substances across the national capital and the NCR region in bulk quantities.

A senior police official said the operation was executed by the North-East District Police’s Special Staff team, which was especially assigned to collect the information regarding persons involved in the organised crime and nab them.

Advertisement

According to police, the special team laid a trap near MCD Toll, Pusta Road, Sonia Vihar and on instance of informer, intercepted a car and on checking, 2,40,000 Alprazolam tablets weighing about 28.8 Kg were recovered, and the two people were apprehended. Later on their instance, further raids were conducted and their two other associates were nabbed from the area of Jewar, Gautambudh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and more quantities of Alprazolam tablets weighing about 59.238 Kgs were picked up.

On sustained interrogation, they admitted to their crime and revealed about their main source of supply, and another raid was conducted and a man belonging to UP’s Bulandshahr was also nabbed.

On sustained interrogation, it was found that he was the main member of this syndicate who coordinated all the supplies with other associates.

All the five accused got into the illicit dealing of the psychotropic substances to earn easy money and for the quest of sustaining a lavish lifestyle.

The police have registered cases accordingly in the entire crackdown on the syndicate, and further probe is underway to find out linkages.