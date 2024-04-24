Tutor’s son sexually assaults 6-year-old girl in South Delhi

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar by her tuition teacher’s son, the police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, a 32-year-old man from Sangam Vihar, has been apprehended in this connection.

The police said that the Police Control Room was informed on Tuesday evening about the sexual assault on a 6-year-old girl. The caller, a woman from Sangam Vihar, reported that her daughter had gone to her tuition class on the next street but returned home earlier than usual.

On persistent queries, the girl later told her mother that her tuition teacher’s son had sexually assaulted her.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the complainant, a case under sections 354/354B/342 of the Indian Penal Code and 10 POCSO Act was registered in this regard, the police added.

The police said that they were investigating the case and appropriate action would be taken against the accused under the relevant laws.

Last month, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area by a person who lived in the same building where the survivor lived.

During the initial inquiry into the matter, it came to light that the accused was one of the tenants of the same building where the child lived.

In another heinous crime against a girl child reported last month, a man allegedly raped and killed a five-year-old girl in Delhi’s Bawana and later dumped her body.

The police had constituted multiple teams to hunt for the accused who was later apprehended from Asansol.