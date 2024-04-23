Delhi Police arrests sharp shooter of Bishnoi, Brar crime syndicate

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharp shooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar crime syndicate, the police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrested accused identified as Sachin alias Chichad was wanted in a firing incident of village Umri in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and another case of Meham in Rohtak.

The Special Cell team that nabbed the accused has also recovered a sophisticated pistol from his possession which was of .32 bore, along with four live bullets.

The police said that he had come to Delhi on the directions of the gang leaders, and the arrest of the accused has foiled the plans of executing a heinous crime in Delhi.

It was on the intervening night of April 18-19, a specific information was received about the movement of Sachin in a nearby area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Delhi.

Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated team of Special Cell Northern Range and the Special Task Force swung into action, and a trap was laid near ITI Campus, Mangolpuri Industrial area, Delhi.

The alleged person was intercepted while he was arriving on a scooty and was successfully overpowered.

A criminal case under Arms Act has been registered in this regard.

The police further said in January this year, Subhash, of Village Umri, Kurukshetra, Haryana was allegedly murdered and the responsibility of the crime was taken by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara on social media, claiming that Subhash was an associate of Sunny Lefty, accused in the murder of Vicky Middukhera in Punjab.

According to a police official, in this case, two accused persons, Ankit alias Kali and Garvit alias Prince were arrested and two other accused Gaurav and Sanka were on the run.

The police further said that Sachin was tasked by Garvit and Ankit Kali to fire at the house of Subhash to deter the family members from appearing in court for testimony.

After firing, he was directed to go to Delhi and wait for further directions by the gang leader. Further probe is underway in the matter, the police added.