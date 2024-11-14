‘The Goat Life’ earns two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

‘The Goat Life’ (originally ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Malayalam), directed by Blessy, has made waves at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), securing two prestigious nominations.

The film’s evocative song “Periyone…” has been nominated in the ‘Song-Feature Film’ category. Composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, written by Rafiq Ahamed, and sung by Jithin Raj, this haunting track has captured the essence of the film’s survival drama.

Rahman himself has been nominated for his work on the film’s score in the ‘Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)’ category.

Advertisement

The HMMA, an esteemed annual awards show, recognizes exceptional music in various forms of visual media, including film, television, and video games. The 2024 ceremony will take place at The Avalon in Hollywood on November 20.

Jithin Raj, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed his thanks on social media, acknowledging Rahman and director Blessy for the incredible opportunity to sing the hit track. He also took a moment to thank actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the lead role of Najeeb. In addition, he acknowledged the entire cast and crew for their dedication to the film.

‘The Goat Life’, draws story from Benyamin’s 2008 novel ‘Goat Days’. It tells the story of Najeeb, a young Keralite, who, in search of better life, migrates to the Gulf. There he finds himself stranded in a desolate desert.

The film’s success extends beyond these nominations, having won multiple accolades at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. These included awards for Best Director, Best Actor (Prithviraj Sukumaran), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and more.

Despite facing initial bans in several Gulf countries, the film’s impact remains undeniable.