RSS mouthpiece slams Prithviraj for no stand against Hindu persecution in Bangladesh

In yet another article, the RSS mouthpiece ’Organiser’ continued to target actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran by highlighting his stance against Sanatana Dharma and policies of the central government.

“The real person in dock is now the director of the movie — Prithviraj Sukumaran — who is known for his stand against the incumbent government at the Centre on various issues as well as on Sanatan Dharma,” says the article published on Sunday.

“Prithiviraj is the voice of anti-nationals and this is evident from the fact that he was among the prominent figures behind the Save Lakshadweep campaign which sought to oppose the progressive measures introduced by the Union government to modernize the islands, portraying them in a communal light,” it says.

Screenshots of Prithviraj’s various social media posts have also been shared in the article.

Prithviraj also raised his voice during the CAA protests. He called on those opposing the CAA to ‘rise up’. “He was also very vocal during the CAA agitation, urging those opposed to the CAA to ‘rise.’ He was the one who backed the Jamia students during the CAA protests and had stated “revolution is homegrown .Always. #Rise.”

Also, his brother Indrajith Sukumaran had come out in support of Ayesha Renna who was seen confronting the Delhi Police. The CAA protests were carried out by those who were trying to mislead the nation about the Citizenship Amendment Act,” the article says.

The article also says that Prithviraj’s double standards are clear when it comes to local issues like the Munambam case where hundreds of Christian families are facing the threat of eviction by the Waqf Board. He talks about the CAA but does not say anything about the Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, the article alleges.

“Double standards of Prithviraj can be seen from the fact that he remains mysteriously silent when it comes to local issues, such as the Munambam case, where hundreds of Christian families face eviction by the WAQF Board. He speaks out about the CAA but does not address Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, “ organizer says.

The article also demands an answer as to why Prithviraj decided to call the main villain in the movie “Empuraan” — Baba Bajrangi. It is another name for Lord Rama’s greatest devotee, Hanuman.

“Prithiviraj needs to answer as to why he chooses to name the main villain in the movie as Bajrangbali, another name for Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Shri Ram. This character is depicted as the central Home Minister,” the article further says.

The article further says it is not just a coincidence that such things are shown in the movie, it clearly indicates that Prithviraj’s aim was to make a propaganda film that would advance the evil intentions of the Leftist.and anti-Indians etc.

Following the Sangh Parivar outrage, the makers of L2: Empuraan have voluntarily come forward to make 17 cuts in the movie. Thereafter Mohanlal offered apologies.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, Mohanlal said, “I have learned that some of my dear well-wishers have been deeply troubled by certain political and social themes in Empuraan. As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films spread animosity toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. I sincerely regret the distress this has caused, and the Empuraan team and I fully acknowledge our responsibility in this matter,” Mohanlal wrote.

The right-wing targeted the movie for being “anti-Hindu,” while a section of left supporters targeted Mohanlal for apologising under pressure from the Sangh Parivar.

Condemning the ‘hate campaign’ unleashed by the Sangh parivar against the cast and crew of the film, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the atmosphere of fear instigated by right-wing groups was concerning.

In a Facebook post, CM Vijayan said he watched Empuraan, which is poised to take the Malayalam film industry to greater heights, at a time when the makers of the movie are under attack from the Sangh parivar. He said the right-wing groups were angered by the references in the movie to one of the worst genocides the country has seen.