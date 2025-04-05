Justice Yashwant Verma takes oath as judge of Allahabad HC; Bar opposes

Justice Yashwant Verma, transferred recently from the Delhi High Court, was sworn in as the judge of the Allahabad High Court here on Saturday. He was administered oath in the Chief Justice‘s Chamber. However, he has not been given any responsibility yet.

Until the ongoing investigation against him is completed, he has been kept away from judicial work.

Advertisement

After the oath, his name was also included in the seniority list of Allahabad High Court judges on the official website of the High Court. Justice Verma‘s name is number 8 on the list. While judges are usually administered the oath in a public function, Justice Verma took the oath in the Chief Justice‘s chamber of the Allahabad High Court with the permission of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Bar Association of the Allahabad High Court wrote to the Chief Justice, protesting the swearing-in of Justice Yashwant Verma. In the letter written on behalf of the association’s secretary, Vikrant Pandey, it was said that the Bar Association was not informed about the oath ceremony of Justice Yashwant Verma.

Even most of the judges of the High Court were not informed about the swearing-in, they said.

The Bar Association has also asked the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court not to hand over any judicial and administrative work to Justice Yashwant Verma.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the Law Minister, the UP Chief Minister, and all the judges of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

On March 14, Justice Yashwant Verma‘s official residence caught fire in New Delhi. When the fire personnel arrived to extinguish the fire, they discovered burnt currencies amounting to crores of rupees in the storeroom of the house.

Later, video footage of the burnt currencies went viral on social media. Justice Yashwant Verma was in Bhopal on the day of the incident and reached Delhi the following day.