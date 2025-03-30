Mohanlal issues apology over ‘Empuraan’ row: “We take responsibility”

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Facebook on Sunday to address the growing controversy around ‘Empuraan’ and issue apology. The actor acknowledged that parts of the film had upset some fans, particularly certain political and social themes.

“I have come to know that some elements in the film have caused distress among my loved ones,” he wrote. Mohanlal assured that the team had taken the feedback seriously and would remove the controversial references.

Advertisement

“As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that my films do not promote hatred towards any ideology, political movement, or religious group,” he added.

Advertisement

Face the world.. Ab’ram. Global domination! $5M+ and counting. #Empuraan rewrites the rules of overseas box office. A historic achievement! #L2E #EMPURAAN In theatres worldwide. Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Kannada | Telugu pic.twitter.com/ZIArJYaNRx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 28, 2025

The controversy surrounding ‘Empuraan’ gained momentum after V D Satheesan, Kerala’s Leader of Opposition, urged people to boycott the film.

In a strongly worded social media post, Satheesan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was using the film to push its ideology. He also took a dig at Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, who initially planned to watch the film but later changed his stance.

“The Sangh Parivar knows little about history, and they distort it to fit their narrative,” Satheesan wrote.

Amid the backlash, the production team of ‘Empuraan’ announced that they would edit out 17 scenes, including sequences depicting riots and violence against women.

Despite the controversy, the film has been a box office juggernaut, raking in ₹80 crore worldwide in its opening weekend—the first Malayalam film to achieve this milestone.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan commented on the issue, stating that while the party had made its position clear, individuals were free to form their own opinions about the film.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state general secretary K Ganesh called for an investigation into director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s alleged “foreign connections.”

Ganesh raised eyebrows by questioning Prithviraj’s interactions in Jordan during the filming of ‘Aadujeevitham’. He also linked the controversy to the director’s past films like ‘Kuruthi’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, labeling them “anti-national.”