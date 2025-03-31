RSS mouthpiece ‘Organizer’ continues to attack Mohanlal-starrer L2: ‘Empuraan’, says it whitewashes Islamic terrorism

Continuing its attack on Mohanlal-starrer L2: ‘Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’, accused the Malayalam movie of whitewashing Islamic terrorism while portraying the Hindu community negatively. The article said the movie is “anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu” as it “undermines Bharat’s nationhood, culture, Constitution, and democratic institutions.

In an article titled 'Unmasking the anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat narrative in Malayalam film 'Empuraan', the magazine has labelled the movie 'anti-national' and 'anti-Hindu,' asserting that it follows a deliberate pattern of distorting history, inciting division, and undermining faith in democratic institutions. The article, published on Sunday

This is the third article published by the RSS mouthpiece against ‘Empuraan’ since the movie was released on March 27 and the magazine published this article after Mohanlal expressed an apology and conveyed his regret for the “distress” caused to his loved fans. The publication of the article even after Mohanlal’s apology indicates that the RSS has not mellowed down its opposition against the movie.

The article, written by Vishnu Aravind, says, “The film has sparked outrage for whitewashing Islamic terrorism while casting the Hindu community in a villainous role. The Gujarat riots—a tragic and complex chapter in Bharat’s history—are depicted with a slanted narrative, conveniently distorting facts to fit a divisive political discourse.”

The article further says that the movie disregards the horrific massacre of 59 innocent Ram devotees in Godhra, trivialising their suffering while shifting blame elsewhere. ”More disturbingly, Empuraan disregards the horrific massacre of 59 innocent Ram devotees in Godhra, trivialising their suffering while shifting blame elsewhere. The film not only revives painful memories but does so in a way that sows seeds of discord, undermining the nation’s unity and its democratic institutions,” the article said.

The article asks ”whether you think it is a coincidence that the name of the character played by Prithviraj in the controversial Malayalam film Empuraan is Masood Saeed”. The Organiser stated that this is a combination of the names of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

According to the article, the film’s plotline, steeped in layers of subtext, appears to follow a calculated pattern aimed at pushing an anti-national and anti-Hindu agenda. “This is not an isolated case but rather part of a longstanding ideological movement in the film industry in Kerala, led by actor-turned-director Prithviraj.

“The first part, ‘Lucifer’, subtly introduced the idea that political parties in Bharat are mere puppets controlled by unseen foreign entities. The second part, ‘Empuraan’, takes this further by targeting India’s investigative agencies, law enforcement, and judiciary — institutions crucial to the nation’s democratic framework. The message is clear: the audience is meant to distrust those entrusted with upholding justice,” said the article. “Empuraan continues this trend, reinforcing the belief that the system is beyond redemption,” it added.

The RSS magazine further said the movie gives the message of anarchy and political disillusionment. “From the very outset, the film projects a sense of anarchy. The opening sequence is underscored by Lord Acton’s famous dictum: “Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

”While this might seem like a commentary on political realities, its repeated assertion throughout the film pushes the dangerous notion that all power is inherently malevolent. By painting every political leader as deceitful and suggesting that the real power lies in the shadows, Empuraan risks alienating the public from the electoral system,” the RSS magazine said.

The article further said that the movie, Empuraan, is likely to alienate the public from the electoral system, endorsing that justice can only be served through extra-constitutional means.

“The first installment, Lucifer, depicted saffron organisations as being funded by multinational corporations—an unsubtle attempt to malign nationalist movements. Empuraan continues this trend, reinforcing the belief that the system is beyond redemption. The main character, Stephen Nedumpally, operates outside the legal framework, subtly endorsing that justice can only be served through extra-constitutional means. This portrayal weakens public confidence in lawful governance and democratic accountability,” the article said.

Raising further suspicions, Organiser questioned the film’s financial backing, demanding transparency regarding its funding sources and the withdrawal of one of its producers.

“ Where did the film’s funding come from? Who were the silent backers? Why did one of the producers withdraw from the project? These are not baseless speculations but legitimate concerns that demand transparency,” the article said.

It seems that the RSS does not accept the argument that Mohanlal has decided to act in the movie without reading the complete script. Another article titled ‘Controversial film ‘Empuran’ forced to make 17 cuts after facing backlash’, published in the Organiser, said “Moreover, it is highly unlikely that a megastar like Mohanlal would act in a film without reading the complete script. A shrewd business tycoon like Gokulam Gopalan would be unlikely to invest in a movie without full knowledge of its story and script. Similarly, it is improbable that Murali Gopi, the story and script writer, would allow his name to appear in the credits if the script had been altered.”