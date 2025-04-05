India to play crucial role in Indo-Pacific stability; Naval Commanders to remain alert and prepared: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that India stands for a free, open, and rule-based order in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Urging the Commanders during the ongoing Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 in Karwar on Saturday, Singh asked the higher-ups to assess the changing circumstances and ensure planning, resourcing, and exercising accordingly while remaining alert and prepared.

“Security is an ongoing adaptation process, wherein there is a need to keep assessing, planning, and coming out with new ideas. We need to analyse how India can make its role more effective,” he said.

Stressing the necessity to reorient the future roles of the Armed Forces amidst the present unpredictable geopolitical landscape, Singh said that India will have a crucial role to play. “It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world.”

During the first edition of the biannual conference, Singh reviewed the maritime security situation, operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and the future outlook.

Speaking about the modernisation in the Indian Navy, Singh said that national security is of paramount importance to the government and it has always been ensured that the requirements of the Armed Forces are fulfilled. “The speed at which the work of naval modernisation has been carried out for the last 10-11 years is unprecedented. The induction of new platforms and state-of-the-art equipment has significantly enhanced our Naval prowess and the morale of our brave sailors. It is a testimony to the fact that we are always standing with you in your preparations,” he said.

In his address, the Defence Minister also appreciated the Navy’s contribution to strengthening India’s maritime security, surpassing the expectations of the people in every situation, and displaying continued commitment towards serving the nation with new energy and innovation.

The second phase of the conference is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on April 7.