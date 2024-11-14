‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’: Varun and Samantha dominate world charts as spies

The Indian original of the American series ‘Citadel’ released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as tactful spies, the series has already topped Amazon Prime Video’s worldwide chart. Within one streaming week, the riveting thriller has captivated global audiences. This in turn has also escalated the global appeal of the Citadel Universe which is expanding its global presence. Executively produced by Russo Brothers, the series is the prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s American original ‘Citadel.’ Ace directorial duo Raj and DK have helmed ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’

As per Variety, the spy thriller reached viewers in over 200 countries. The 90s-based espionage drama has landed in the Top 10 in nearly 150 regions. These include the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and the UAE. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ also emerged as the most-watched show in India and topped the charts in over 30 countries on its opening day. The remarkable feat iterates the prowess of the makers and the stars. Moreover, it plays a catalyst in augmenting the global popularity of the Citadel Universe, making way for its global expansion.

Taking to Instagram, Raj and DK also celebrated the milestone. Sharing a poster featuring the lead duo, they penned, “Proof that spies can break more than just codes— they break records!” Samantha reposted the celebratory post on her Instagram stories writing, “#1 worldwide.” Varun also followed her lead and penned, “I can’t believe it!!! We are actually the no1 show in the world. This was always the dream but now it’s a reality.”

In the series, Varun Dhawan plays Bunny, a stunt artist. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu essays the role of Honey, a struggling actress. While they are in a relationship, Varun recruits Samantha to join his agency. Setting a thrilling and simulating plot in motion, the duo engage in pulse-pounding and high-octane action sequences. However, they keep getting more and more embroiled in a world brimming with espionage, deceit, and death-defying combats. Things take a pivotal turn as stakes elevate, setting the game of chase in motion. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

With the American original serving as the mothership title, the makers are developing originals based in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. While the Indian series serves as the prequel, the Italian original, ‘Citadel: Diana’ is a spin-off. It focuses on the nemesis agency of Citadel, Manticore. With three series in the franchise, Priyanka Chopra is already filming for the second season of ‘Citadel.’