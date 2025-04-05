Looking forward to visiting Rameswaram on Ram Navami: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to his visit to Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami where he will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge connecting Rameswaram to the mainland.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow, 6th April, on the very auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. The new Pamban Rail Bridge will be inaugurated. I will pray at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. Development works worth over Rs 8300 crore will also be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at around 12 noon on Sunday, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge.

Thereafter at around 12:45 PM, the Prime Minister will perform ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram.

At around 1:30 PM in Rameswaram, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service. The bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram,” the PMO said in a statement.

The Bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. It is built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore.

It is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.

These projects include foundation stone for four-laning of 28 Km long Walajapet – Ranipet section of NH-40 and dedication to the Nation of 4-laned 29 Km long Viluppuram – Puducherry section of NH-332; 57 Km long Poondiyankuppam – Sattanathapuram section of NH-32 and 48 Km long Cholapuram – Thanjavur section of NH-36.

These highways will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce distance between cities and enable faster access to Medical College and Hospital, Ports besides empowering local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost economic activity of local leather and small scale industries.