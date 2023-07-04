Who is Daggubati Purandeshwari, new BJP president of Andhra Pradesh?

As Bharatiya Janata Party looks at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party has already started restructuring the organisational structure of the party.

Daggubati Purandeshwari is the new Bharatiya Janata Party chief of Andhra Pradesh. Known for her articulate speeches she has earned the moniker Sushma Swaraj of the South.

She became the Minister of State for Human Resource and Development in 2009 when she was part of the Indian National Congress. Daggubati was also the Minister of Commerce and Industry in 2012. In 2014 she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

That is when she applied for a seat from Rajampet on the saffron party ticket but lost. Subsequently, Daggubati was appointed the in charge of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

From November 2020, she was the state in charge of the BJP Odisha unit.

While today ie, July 4, the BJP central leadership appointed her as the Andhra Pradesh BJP’s president.

Earlier, she represented the Vishakhapatnam constituency as a Member of Parliament of the Indian National Congress.

Before that, she previously represented the Bapatla constituency in the 14th Lok Sabha from the Congress.

Daggubati joined the BJP on 7 March 2014 resigning from the Congress and registering her protest against the bifurcation of Andhra.

Daggubati was born to NT Rama Rao and Basavatarakam. She did her education from Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Church Park, Chennai. She has three sisters and seven brothers.

She can read, write and speak five languages – Telegu, English, Hindi, Tamil, and French. Daggubati is also a versatile Kuchipudi dancer. She has a son and a daughter. She is a sister-in-law of N Chandrababu Naidu.