During Congress rule, farmers used to commit: UP CM

Criticising the Congress for engaging in vote bank politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that under their governance, farmers faced distress leading to suicides, while corrupt individuals thrived.

Addressing a public meeting in favor of BJP candidate Anup Pradhan Valmiki in Hathras at Sikandrarau, he remarked, “The interests of the poor, farmers, women, and youth were neglected by the SP, BSP, and Congress. They prioritized vote bank politics and sowed seeds of division within castes and society.”

He continued, “Under their administration, the poor faced starvation while terrorists were treated to biryani. The mafia wielded influence as patrons, but today, the country and state are progressing without discrimination.”

Highlighting that over six and a half lakh youth were given government jobs in Uttar Pradesh during his administration, the CM emphasized, “Now, the benefits of schemes are solely based on eligibility. In the elections, with the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ stands the BJP and NDA, contrasting with the Congress-SP and INDIA bloc.”

Discussing Hathras, the CM highlighted its rich heritage, being the birthplace of numerous eminent individuals, including litterateurs and poets like Kaka Hathrasi.

He stated that the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 have taken place across 191 seats in two phases. Trends indicate that the essence of Hathras’ ‘hing’ (asafoetida) and the resounding chant of ‘Phir ek bar Modi sarkar’ are reverberating throughout the country.

The CM highlighted the enthusiastic desire of the public to grant Modi ji a third term. He noted that over the past decade, India’s global standing has significantly improved, with the eradication of Naxalism and terrorism, alongside the implementation of numerous developmental projects.

*He remarked, “While the BJP has introduced various development schemes, the Congress, which governed the country for 65 years, the SP, which has held power in the state four times, and the BSP, which has governed thrice, collectively have not achieved as much as has been accomplished in the country in the last 10 years and in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven years under the leadership of PM Modi.”

The CM remarked that during the tenure of the SP-Congress alliance, the impoverished suffered from starvation and lacked access to adequate healthcare, resulting in fatalities. Previously, funds from Delhi were siphoned off by brokers associated with the Congress, SP, and BSP. “Today, funds are directly reaching the bank accounts of the underprivileged through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing free gas cylinders during Holi and Diwali.”

CM Yogi highlighted that the Congress, which played a role in the partition of the country in 1947, is now proposing in its manifesto to conduct a property survey and levy inheritance tax on ancestral properties. This implies that in a four-room house, individuals may be instructed to occupy only two rooms, while the remaining two rooms could be seized by the SP-Congress.

He elaborated, “You’ve constructed your homes through hard work and sweat, yet these individuals seek to plunder them. Such actions must not be tolerated. After dividing the nation, they now conspire to divide our properties. When we crack down on criminal elements, they visit their homes to read Fatiha.”

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress has declared that it will implement personal law i.e. the evil practice of triple talaq. “It is part of a conspiracy to implement a Taliban-like government in a democratic country like India. Minorities will be given the freedom to eat as per their wish i.e. cow slaughter. There can be no bigger sin than this for a Hindu.”

He accused Congress of recklessly fueling communal tensions and selfishly laying the groundwork for India’s partition. Adityanath emphasized that India would vehemently oppose such divisive actions.

“There will be no cow slaughter on Rama-Krishna’s land. Butchers will not be allowed to kill cows. We will have to recognize the hidden agenda of Congress, SP-BSP, and be ready to respond in time. These people are playing with the sovereignty and integrity of the country.”

The CM underscored that during Congress’s tenure, the formation of the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee aimed to undermine the rights of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Caste communities. He noted that while drafting the country’s Constitution under the guidance of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, it was firmly asserted that reservation based on religion would never be entertained.

However, the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee facilitated a covert undermining of these principles. He warned that similar efforts are underway today, with the SP-Congress alliance and their allies conspiring against the nation’s interests.

CM Yogi highlighted that Congress had also unjustly deprived the Ahiryar community of their reservation status. Previously classified under the Scheduled Caste category, Congress had revoked their classification.

He informed that his government has submitted a proposal to rectify this injustice and provide the Ahiryar community with the recognition they deserve. This is the land of ‘Baldau’ and these people used to say that Ramakrishna never existed.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi paid tribute to the late MP Rajveer Singh Diler, noting his passing after undergoing bypass surgery two years ago. He extended condolences on behalf of the BJP family.

“I had the opportunity to work in Parliament for a long time with his father Kishan Lal Diler. Rajveer Singh Diler was also an MP with me. He was always ready for the development of Hathras. BJP will leave no stone unturned to fulfill his aspirations for the development of Hathras.”