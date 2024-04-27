Kejriwal implicated in a false case by BJP: AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been implicated in a false case by the BJP and put in jail.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal has built excellent schools for millions of children of Delhi. He built hospitals and Mohalla Clinics for the people, and provided free bus travel facility to women. Electricity and water bills of Delhiites were reduced to zero,” he said.

“The CM has also announced to give Rs 1,000 to every woman of Delhi, every month. But the BJP implicated such a Chief Minister in a false case and put him in jail,” he said while leading AAP’s ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaign against the arrest of Kejriwal in Laxmi Nagar.

Attacking the BJP, Kumar said: “The people of Delhi have now understood the conspiracy of the BJP and are ready to answer the arrest of the CM by voting on 25th May. The people of Delhi will respond to the dictatorship in which the BJP is trying to topple the Delhi government.”

Wearing ‘AAP’ caps on their heads and holding banners, the party volunteers made the public aware of the BJP’s “conspiracy behind sending CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.”

Last month, the CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam.