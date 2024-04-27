BJP slams Kejriwal for running Delhi govt from jail

A day after Delhi High Court slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the non-supply of textbooks in government schools, the BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP supremo for running the city government from jail.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing a joint press conference alongwith BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It is the misfortune of Delhi that one person is running the government from Tihar with extreme shamelessness.

The court has strongly criticized this, but despite that some people remain in power shamelessly.”

“In Delhi, neither lakhs of children nor their future is safe. The attempt is just to ensure the safety of the kingpin of the liquor scam,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“At the same Ramlila Maidan in Delhi we had seen a few people who had come to transform politics. But at this same Ramlila Maidan, we are seeing the faces of a few people who underwent political conversion – from ‘jhaadu’ to ‘daaru’, from ‘swaraj’ to ‘sharab’, from Anna Hazare to Lalu. Those who started from India Against Corruption have now reached INDI Alliance Of Corruption,” he said.

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the non-supply of textbooks to 2 lakh students.

The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, and also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, showed displeasure with the AAP-led MCD, saying he put personal interest over national interest by not resigning despite his arrest.

Justice Manmohan said the Delhi government was least bothered about students not going to school, not having textbooks, and the disturbance in their studies.

The court also reserved harsh words for Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, saying he has turned a blind eye to the ‘plight’ of students.

“This is arrogance of power at its highest,” the court added, in a scathing observation.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.