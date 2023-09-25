Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s forever begins now

After getting married on Sunday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha finally shared photos of their private ceremony on Instagram.

A dreamy wedding that everyone wishes to have once in a lifetime, not only for the attire and decor but the love visible between the couple in the snapshot completely captivated the internet.

With a touch of pearl on Parineeti’s outfit, which represents love, purity, and wisdom, the newlywed pair looked dashing in ivory and white wedding costume.

The actress from ‘Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl’, who couldn’t wait to wed her beloved, wears her now husband’s name on her lehenga veil, which reads “Raghav”.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: ” From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

The bride looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, and the designer took to Instagram to share a photo with a comment on how they went through the ride to get the perfect look.

Manish wrote: “My dearest Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my atelier and home, our laughter, and your love for tone-on-tone geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you, all loving memories for life, you bring joy and there is only, and only love for you”.