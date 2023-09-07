Singapore-bound passenger held at Delhi airport for carrying pistol

A Singapore-bound passenger was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on Wednesday after a country-made pistol and two empty magazines were recovered from his baggage.

Officials said that on a profiling basis, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at IGI airport, at about 07:50 hrs on Wednesday selected a passenger for random checking near the departure gate No. 5 of Terminal-3 of the airport and detected a “country-made pistol along with two empty magazines.”

Apoorv Pandey Public Relations Officer, CISF said that the passenger along with his baggage was taken to the random checking point for thorough checking.

He said that during the x-ray screening of his baggage, the image of the pistol with the magazine was noticed.

“On thorough checking of the bag, a country-made Pistol along with two empty Magazines were detected. The passenger was later identified as Mr Paramananda Das (Indian) who was travelling along with his wife and child, bound for Singapore by Indigo flight No. 6E 1013 (STD 0950 hrs),” Pandey said.

Later, the said passenger along with the seized pistol and magazine was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter, he added.