Ola becomes 1st to launch ride-hailing operations at Ayodhya Airport

Ride-hailing company Ola on Monday launched cab operations at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal on LinkedIn shared the development, saying the company has installed a dedicated pickup zone with a team of representatives available 24×7 to assist all travellers for a hassle-free experience.

“Today, Ayodhya, the Ram Nagri, is one of the fastest growing cultural and tourist hubs in India, welcoming millions of tourists annually,” Aggarwal wrote.

He also said that as the company moves ahead in its mission to serve one billion Indians, “we are confident that our entry into cities like Ayodhya will unlock immense opportunities for growth and further elevate the travel experience of millions of devotees and tourists”. Ola’s mobility business in India has reported a profit of Rs 250 crore in FY23, as compared to a loss of Rs 66 crore in FY22.

Additionally, the revenue of the company increased by 58 per cent to Rs 2,135 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,350 crore in FY22.

“In FY23, we challenged ourselves — to not just grow and scale but to do this profitably. While our revenue continued to grow at a strong clip of 58 per cent, we became EBITDA positive in the India mobility business,” the company said.