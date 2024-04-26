Delhi: Man posing as Singapore Airlines pilot booked for forgery

A 24-year-old person was booked for posing as a pilot with Singapore Airlines in front of CISF personnel, who are in charge of airport security across the country.

The person, who was caught for an act of forgery, was spotted wandering in the Metro Skywalk area of the Delhi airport in the uniform of a Singapore Airlines pilot, with a fake ID around his neck.

Upon being intercepted and quizzed, the imposter was identified as Sangeet Singh from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

He was found to be in possession of a Singapore Airlines ID for in-flight operations, which was subsequently confirmed to be fake upon checking.

According to the police, the 24-year-old forged the ID using an online app, Business Card Maker, and purchased the uniform and accessories from Pilot 18, Sector 9, Dwarka, in the national capital.

Further probe revealed that the imposter pursued and completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020.

However, he tricked his family and acquaintances into believing that he had landed a job as a pilot for Singapore Airlines, according to the probe.

A case under IPC sections 420, 468 and 471 was registered against the accused, who has been apprehended.

Further inputs are awaited.