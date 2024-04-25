Fire at Farakka Barrage causes traffic snarls

South Bengal and north Bengal transport operation was halted for several hours today following an incident of fire on a goods-laden truck near Gate 48 of the Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad, today

Subsequently, the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) of the Farakka Barrage Project informed the fire brigade. Two engines initially arrived at the scene to control the fire. The incident caused the creation of a traffic jam on national highway 34, this morning. The truck was on fire for quite a long time. The site was crowded with a large police contingent, central forces and multiple fire engines. Extensive traffic congestion occurred due to the accident on the barrage. Communication between north and south Bengal through the roads had been completely disrupted. Rail communication was also affected.

According to police sources, near Gate 48 of the Farakka Barrage, a fire broke out on a truck transporting goods, bound for north Bengal. This led to a severe traffic jam with the entire barrage being affected. A passenger intending to travel from Kolkata to Siliguri, stranded on the bridge, said, “We were heading to Siliguri. We woke up in the morning to find traffic halted due to the fire at Farakka Barrage. We’re all suffering because of it.”

A fire official stated, “Efforts are underway to control the fire. The truck is being swiftly removed from the barrage to normalize traffic movement. Hopefully, everything will be back to normal soon.”