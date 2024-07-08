Rahul urges Modi to visit strife-torn Manipur to boost public morale

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said there has been no improvement in the situation in the conflict-hit state of Manipur and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state to give confidence to the people there.

After becoming the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, this was the first visit of Gandhi to Manipur as he visited relief camps in the districts of Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts and spoke to the displaced persons.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said that he does not want to politicise the issue and requested Prime Minister Modi to come to Manipur and listen to the people’s voice.

He also assured that as an opposition, Congress party will do whatever it takes to bring back peace in the north eastern state.

Terming the situation in Manipur a `tremendous tragedy’, Gandhi said that the situation in the state is nowhere near normal.

“I was expecting some improvement, but I was disappointed, there hasn’t been any improvement in the situation. I came here to listen to their pain and put pressure on the government as an opposition to act,” he said.

The unrest in the northeastern state has tragically claimed over 200 lives since May last year, with many displaced individuals seeking refuge in these camps.

“I want to tell people of Manipur I came here as your brother and I am ready to do whatever I can to bring peace here.” Gandhi added.

This was Gandhi’s third visit to Manipur and the first after he was elected as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Gandhi also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in the presence of Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and Security Adviser Kuldeep Singh.

The meeting also included leaders of the Congress party in Manipur, including Okram Ibobi Singh, Keisham Meghachandra, and Gaikhangam.

Earlier on the day, Gandhi arrived at Kumbhirgram airport in Silchar and met flood victims in a relief camp in Lakhipur area of Assam.

Over 22.70 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, with 78 fatalities from this year’s floods, landslides and storms.

Led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi to raise the flood issue in Parliament.

After visiting the flood relief camps in Assam, Gandhi wrote on ‘X’, “The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking – with innocent children like 8-year old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the State. Assam Congress leaders apprised me of the situation on ground: 60+ deaths 53,000+ displaced 24,00,000 affected These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP’s double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a flood-free Assam.”

“Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision – proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term. I stand with the people of Assam, I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the Central govt to extend all possible help and support to the State expeditiously,” he added.