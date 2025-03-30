Rising popularity of Indian culture globally makes us all proud” PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

In the 120th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said yoga and traditional Indian medicine are gaining global recognition, and stressed that with less than 100 days to go for Yoga Day, this is the perfect time to embrace yoga.

“Now less than 100 days are left for Yoga Day. If you have not yet included yoga in your life, do it now, it is not too late yet. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated 10 years ago on the 21st of June, 2015. Now, this day has taken the shape of a grand festival of yoga. The theme of Yoga Day 2025 has been kept as ‘Yoga for One Earth One Health’. We wish to make the whole world healthy through yoga,” he said.

He said summer days are long and children have a lot to do during the time and this is the time to inculcate a new hobby as well as hone one’s skills. ”You also have the opportunity to join volunteer activities and service endeavours during these holidays. If any organization, school or social institution or science centre is organising such summer activities, do share it with #MyHolidays,” he suggested.

For example, if an organization is running a technology camp, children can learn about open-source software along with developing apps, Mr Modi said in his monthly radio programme.

”Be it environment, be it theatre or be it leadership, courses on various subjects are being conducted… they can join them as well. There are many schools that teach speech or drama, which are very useful for children. Apart from all this, you also have the opportunity to join volunteer activities and service endeavours going on at many places during these holidays. I specially urge you regarding such programs… If any organisation, school or social institution or science centre is organising such summer activities, do share it with #MyHolidays. This will help children and their parents from across the country to get information about these easily.”

Highlighting the importance of traditional medicine, he said, ”People of our villages and especially the tribal community know very well about the importance of Mahua flowers. Cookies are being made from Mahua flowers in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. Cookies made of Mahua flowers are becoming very popular due to the efforts of four sisters of Rajakoh village in Madhya Pradesh. In Adilabad district of Telangana also, two sisters have carried out a new experiment with Mahua flowers.”