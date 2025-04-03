Centre working to restore peace in Manipur at the earliest: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for the approval of the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur stating that the Centre is working to restore peace in the northeastern state at the earliest.

Introducing the resolution in the lower house, the Minister said that ethnic violence in the state broke out due to a decision by the Manipur High Court regarding a reservation-related dispute. He said the violence is a result of the interpretation of the high court’s decision.

Shah informed the house that there has been no violence in Manipur for nearly four months, from December to March, and the provisions for food, medicines, and medical facilities have been ensured in the camps.

He also said that online arrangements for technical and medical education have been made and for primary education, classes have been set up inside the camps, where arrangements for their studies have been made.

The Minister said there should not be any violence and no violence should be linked to any political party.

Attacking the Congress-led Opposition for crticising the BJP, he said it is trying to portray a picture as if this is the first violence in Manipur and our governance has failed.

Mentioning three major instances of violence spanning – 10 years, three years, and six months – which had occurred during the rule of the previous government, he claimed that after these incidents of violence, no one from the then government, including the home minister, visited the region.

Countering the Opposition’s allegation that the government ignored the violence in Manipur, Shah informed the house that on the very day the high court’s order was issued, companies of security forces were dispatched to the region via Air Force planes.

He emphasised that everyone shares the same concern on this matter.

Shah also appealed to all members not to politicise the issue as the government was making every possible effort to restore peace in Manipur.

He said the government wants peace to be restored in Manipur as soon as possible, along with rehabilitation efforts and healing the wounds of the affected people.

Later, the resolution was adopted by the Lok Sabha. The House also expressed its respect, sympathy, and deep sorrow for those who lost their lives in the violence in Manipur.