Fresh clashes between Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur amid peace efforts

Fresh clashes broke out between the Zomi and Hmar tribes in the Churachandpur town of Manipur late on Tuesday, hours after a peace agreement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities.

Several people sustained injuries in the violence that ensued an attempt by a group of men to take down a flag belonging to a Zomi militant outfit. According to officials, mobs armed with batons engaged in stone-pelting, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells and several rounds into the air to disperse the rioters.

Gunshots were also reportedly fired during the altercation although it remains unclear who was responsible. The security forces faced significant challenges in controlling the unruly crowds involved in vandalising properties during the skirmish.

Manipur has been grappling with a volatile ethnic situation since May 2023, when violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups erupted, leaving over 250 dead and thousands displaced. The state descended into chaos as clashes between communities intensified, prompting the Centre to impose President’s rule on February 13, 2024, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, with tenure until 2027, remains under suspended animation.

The violence between the Zomi and Hmar tribes in the Churachandpur district marks the latest chapter in Manipur’s ongoing conflict. Tensions between the two tribes escalated following an incident on last Sunday, when Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was assaulted by Zomi individuals after his vehicle allegedly almost collided with a two-wheeler rider from the Zomi community. This minor altercation quickly snowballed into violence, leading to the imposition of a curfew in the district the next day.

In response to the attack on Richard Hmar, the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVV) imposed a total shutdown in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts. Pherzawl is predominantly inhabited by the Hmar tribe, while Jiribam hosts multiple ethnic groups, with Meiteis forming the majority.

A peace settlement was reached on Tuesday between Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council, agreeing to lift the shutdown and cease disruptive activities in the district.