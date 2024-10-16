People have high expectations from Omar Abdullah government: J-K Cong

Congratulating NC leader Omar Abdullah on taking over as the chief minister, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and CLP leader GA Mir on Wednesday said people of the Union territory have been under the President’s rule for six years for no fault of theirs and have high expectations from the new government.

Both Karra and Mir expressed confidence that the government under the leadership of Omar Abdullah shall definitely come up to the expectations of the public and do its utmost to address their genuine concerns and hardships.

“We wish all the success to Omer Abdullah and hope the new Government under him (Abdullah) shall lead the J&K towards prosperity, progress and inclusive development,” they added.

Advertisement

The Congress party did not join the ministry but has announced that it will support the Omar Abdullah government from outside.

Earlier in the morning, Karra said that the Congress party has strongly demanded from the Centre to restore statehood to J&K, besides the Prime Minister has time and again in public meetings promised the same.

But the Statehood has not been restored to J&K, we are unhappy therefore we are not joining the Ministry at the moment, JKPCC Chief added and said Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of Statehood.