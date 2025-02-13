JKPCC launches movement for restoration of J&K statehood

SC to hear plea for restoration of statehood of J&K
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a bench also compromising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra ,said that it will list the case.
J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra launched a 15-day-long movement for the restoration of statehood in the Union Territory.
Addressing party workers at Udhampur, Karra launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of insulting Dogra rulers and hurting the sentiments of Dogras by downgrading the historical state, having 175 years of Dogra identity and dynasty.
Working Presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, former MP Choudhary Lal Singh, Thakur Balwan Singh, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, and Ved Mahajan were among those present.
Karra slammed the BJP for downgrading a historical state into UT. “For the first time in the history of the nation, a state has been downgraded by disrespecting the Constitution and founders of this state”.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly gave assurances for the restoration of statehood, but now they say that it will be done at an appropriate time,” he said.
“On the one hand, the Centre claims normalcy in J&K, while on the other, it claims that the time for restoration of statehood is not appropriate,” Karra said.
