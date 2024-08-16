Karra appointed Congress chief in J&K

The Congress high command on Friday replaced the party chief of the Union Territory by appointing senior leader Tariq Hameed Karra on the post of PCC president.

The present party chief has been appointed a special invitee of the Working Committee of the party.

Raman Bhalla will continue to function as working president. Tara Chand, a former deputy chief minister, has also been appointed as working president.

These appointments have been made hours after the election commission announced the polling schedule for Jammu and Kashmir.