Statehood legitimate right of people of J&K: PCC chief Karra

Accusing the BJP of adopting deceitful tactics in restoring statehood, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra said on Friday that statehood is a genuine demand and a legitimate right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Reasi, Karra strongly warned against the delaying tactics being employed to deny the people of J&K their legitimate right to statehood.

He asserted that the Congress would not hesitate to take to the streets if the BJP-led Union government continues to deprive the region of its rightful status.

Karra emphasised that the statehood is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the continued denial of statehood amounts to the denial of basic democratic rights to the people. The JKPCC president vowed to intensify the ongoing movement, ensuring that the people’s voice is heard at every level.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Karra condemned their silence on the issue of statehood. He criticised local BJP leaders for failing to advocate for the rights of their own people and accused them of deliberately misleading the public with contradictory statements.

According to Karra, instead of standing with the people in their just demand for statehood, BJP leaders have been indulging in political manoeuvring to avoid addressing this crucial issue.

Karra also cautioned people against the “nefarious designs” of BJP, accusing the party of indulging in divisive politics to divert attention from pressing public issues.

He alleged that while common people are struggling for basic amenities, BJP leaders are focused on creating communal and regional divide.

“BJP has brazenly been indulging in divisive politics to hide its failures. Instead of addressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and lack of development, the party is trying to pit people against each other,” he remarked.

He further asserted that the Congress Party would continue to fight against such political deceit and will ensure that the real issues of the people, such as restoration of statehood, employment, and development, remain at the forefront of the political discourse.

Karra urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain united and actively participate in the ongoing struggle for their rights. He emphasized that restoration of statehood is not just a political issue but a matter of dignity and self-respect for the people of J&K.

He appealed to all sections of society, including youth, traders, farmers, and intellectuals, to join hands in this movement, as their collective strength would force the government to take immediate action to restore the democratic rights of the region.