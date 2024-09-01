One lakh youth to be recruited in UP Police in next two years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a big announcement in Varanasi, the cultural city of the country, stating that in the next two years, one lakh youth will be recruited into the state police department.

CM Yogi further said that two lakh youths will be inducted into state government jobs in the coming two years apart from this. He emphasised that there is no discrimination against the youth in the state.

“Youth are getting government jobs in a fair and transparent manner. In the last seven-and-a-half years, we have given jobs to more than six-and-a-half lakh youth. On Saturday, we successfully completed the written examination for the largest police recruitment process in the state, which will provide over 60,200 youths the opportunity to serve in the police force,” he said.

CM Yogi was addressing a meeting-cum-workshop of the State Working Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Varanasi.

Deliberating on the basics of politics, he urged the youth to choose politics as a means to establish values and ideals in accordance with established principles. He emphasised that politics should not be used as a medium for gaining power or pursuing selfish ends, but rather for promoting the values of state and national interests.

While giving the youth the mantra of meaningful politics, CM Yogi drew their attention to the teachings of Atal ji. He asked them always to remember one thing: politics without principles is a death trap. “We must not succumb to temptation and compromise our values no matter what,” he added.

Regarding the changing perception of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, “We worked on providing employment to the youth, and the results are in front of everyone today. Youth in the state are getting jobs in their own districts and villages. Every major investor in the country and the world wants to invest in Uttar Pradesh, which has now become the second-largest economy in the country. All this has happened due to our focus on youth power. We aim to make the state the number one economy in the country within the next 3-4 years.” He also exhorted the Yuva Morcha workers to make the organisation number one in every sense.

Earlier upon his arrival in Kashi, CM Yogi paid his respects at the Baba Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temples. After landing at the Police Line helipad, the Chief Minister proceeded to the temples and performed rituals in accordance with the tradition.

During his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Adiyogi and performed the Shodashopachar puja in the sanctum sanctorum, praying for public welfare.

He also performed aarti of Baba Kaal Bhairav, the Kotwal of Kashi, and sought his blessings. Devotees in the temple greeted him with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

CM Yogi Adityanath graciously accepted the greetings of the devotees with folded hands and raised arms. On his way out of the Kaal Bhairav temple, he paused to interact with children and offered them sweets. Later, the Chief Minister visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, where he inspected manuscripts.