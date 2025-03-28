UP govt gears up to combat severe heatwave in 2025

With forecasts of an intense heatwave and rising temperatures in 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched comprehensive preparations to mitigate its impact.

Anticipating an increase in heatwave days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all departments to implement robust preventive measures to ensure public safety.

The government is prioritising preparedness, resource allocation, and emergency response strategies to minimise risks and protect citizens from extreme heat conditions.

The Chief Minister has emphasised the need for public awareness campaigns to educate people about heatwave risks. The Revenue Department (Disaster Management) has issued guidelines to all departments and districts for heatwave preparedness and management.

To ensure timely alerts, the government has developed a system using the ‘Sachet’ app and the Integrated Early Warning Portal by the Relief Commissioner’s Office to spread severe weather warnings across the state, officials here on Friday said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has already declared the heatwave a state-level disaster and has prepared a ‘state heatwave action plan,’ which will soon be implemented in all districts. Additionally, special city-specific action plans have been created for Agra, Jhansi, and Lucknow.

The government is also focusing on training and capacity building. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has conducted meetings and training sessions with all departments, stakeholders, and district officials. Nodal officers have been appointed, with the Relief Commissioner overseeing efforts at the state level and ADMs (F/R) managing heatwave response at the district level.

Notably, a control room has been set up at the Relief Commissioner’s Office to provide information and assistance related to heatwave conditions. The helpline number 1070 has also been activated to ensure people can seek immediate help when needed.