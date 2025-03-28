‘If you think beyond conventions, you will become a source of inspiration for society’: CM Yogi to youth at Yuva Sansad Mahotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the commitment to fostering youth leadership under the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) Abhiyan, an initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad Mahotsav, organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, at the Vidhan Sabha here on Friday, the CM emphasised that the objective of the Youth Parliament is not merely to create political leaders but to instil leadership qualities in young minds, enabling them to contribute to society across various fields—the legislature, executive, judiciary, business, or any other domain.

“When you think beyond conventions and bring forth new ideas, you inspire society,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister welcomed young participants from different districts and described their presence as a moment of pride. He highlighted that 240 youths had been selected to participate in discussions within the country’s largest legislature.

He also noted that the Youth Parliament initiative, launched in 2019 under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, continues to advance to nurture leadership across all spheres of life.

Elaborating on India’s parliamentary democracy, the Chief Minister explained how its three pillars—the legislature, executive, and judiciary—work harmoniously.

He said, “The legislature formulates policies, the executive implements them, and the judiciary interprets the laws. Together, they ensure good governance.”

Addressing the youth, he underscored that legislators represent the people’s voice, shaping policies and laws through structured discussions.

Emphasising the significance of the Constitution, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled that on November 26, 1949, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar presented its draft to the Constituent Assembly. In recognition of this historical event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to honour the visionaries who shaped our nation’s foundational document.

The Chief Minister highlighted that India’s Constitution grants 140 crore citizens the right to vote without discrimination, ensuring equal democratic participation.

He stressed that while the Constitution empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties. History has shown that nations focusing solely on rights without fulfilling their responsibilities face decline, whereas a strong commitment to duties paves the way for prosperity.

Linking this to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He urged the youth to embrace the Panch Pran to lead the nation towards this goal.

He emphasised that true leadership stems from the harmony between thought and action, stating, “Your behaviour shapes your identity, while your thoughts give you direction.”

Reflecting on India’s global stature, he noted how perceptions have changed since 2014. Earlier, Indian youth traveling abroad often struggled for recognition, but today, being an Indian—especially from Uttar Pradesh—is a matter of pride. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has instilled confidence in our heritage, with India’s influence growing worldwide. A testament to this is yoga, which has now been embraced by 193 countries, inspired by India’s ancient wisdom.

To illustrate the power of behaviour, the Chief Minister shared a short story emphasising that conduct and etiquette define one’s identity. He highlighted India’s rich cultural values, where even strangers are addressed as Bhaiya, Chacha, or Dada. This deep sense of respect and relationships makes India unique in the world.

The Chief Minister also underscored the transformative role of technology in governance. Through e-Vidhan, the legislative process has become paperless, replacing documents with tablets to curb corruption.

He highlighted how DBT has ensured pensions and scholarships reach beneficiaries directly, eliminating middlemen. “We must control technology, not let technology control us,” he asserted, citing how a single click now transfers funds to millions of people—unlike the past when pensions were delayed for months, often with clerks demanding bribes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled his visit to Rameswaram Dhanushkodi nearly 30 years ago, highlighting the lack of proper connectivity at the time. “No transportation facilities were available, so I had to travel in a small truck as the poor road conditions left no other option,” he shared. However, he noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, infrastructure and connectivity have significantly improved.

Reflecting on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s life, the Chief Minister emphasised that success is never a straight path. He said, “Despite holding the highest constitutional position as the President of India and being honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Dr Kalam faced setbacks in his early years. He had aspired to become a fighter pilot but failed to qualify. Yet, he never lost hope and continued to persevere.”

He added, “The same will hold true in your life. Success and failure must be balanced, and challenges should be seen as stepping stones rather than obstacles,” he advised the youth.

Referring to the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, CM Yogi highlighted how over 66 crore devotees praised the grandeur of the event and the discipline, cleanliness, and exemplary conduct of the police. He attributed this success to rigorous training and discipline, emphasising that “respecting our heritage is crucial, and today’s youth are playing a key role in carrying it forward.”

Addressing the young audience, the Chief Minister urged them to avoid shortcuts, take pride in their heritage, and cultivate leadership qualities. “No matter which field you choose, success comes from effective communication and structured, disciplined efforts,” he said. Expressing gratitude to the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Council, he described the event as historic.

Underscoring the importance of communication in democracy, CM Yogi remarked that brevity is a powerful tool. “The true strength of democracy lies in clear and concise communication. You can influence anyone by expressing your point in a few words. But if you talk too much, you might confuse yourself,” he quipped.