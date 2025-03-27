Faith-driven economic growth to power Mirzapur’s rapid progress: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised connecting Mirzapur to the path of development through the core principles of faith and economy.

The CM was attending a programme at BLJ Ground in Mirzapur on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Anupriya Patel and UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated, “With the blessings of Maa Vindhyavasini and the double-engine government, Mirzapur’s development has accelerated significantly.”

He highlighted the progress achieved in Mirzapur over the past eight years and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for new projects. Additionally, he visited an exhibition and honoured the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur on the final day of a three-day programme, marking the completion of eight years of the state government. Upon arrival, he first toured an exhibition showcasing ODOP products and various development initiatives in the district. He then inaugurated several new projects aimed at furthering the district’s progress.

Sharing the stage with Union Minister Anupriya Patel and State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the Chief Minister distributed certificates and honour letters to beneficiaries of government schemes. He also handed appointment letters to Anganwadi workers, house keys to beneficiaries of the PM and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, and a Rs 5 lakh cheque to a recipient of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana.

Additionally, laptops and tablets were distributed under the Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana, while Divyang children received Braille kits and hearing aids.

The programme began with a welcome address by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for Mirzapur’s development over the past eight years and requested the establishment of a ceramic park and a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district.

The Chief Minister stated, “Blessed by Maa Vindhyavasini and powered by the double-engine government, Mirzapur’s development is unstoppable. Once overlooked before 2017, this land of immense potential will now be seamlessly connected through the Vindhya Expressway, unlocking new avenues for rapid growth.”

He further highlighted the state’s efforts, mentioning that a medical college has already been established in the district and that a university for undergraduate and postgraduate education will soon be completed in Mirzapur.

Addressing the youth, the Chief Minister assured them that they would no longer need to leave the district for employment. He highlighted plans to expand the ODOP scheme to elevate Mirzapur’s craftsmanship and urged collective efforts to promote Chunar’s stone carving alongside the district’s renowned brass artistry.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of creating employment opportunities by supporting small industries. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, the government is facilitating loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth and women to establish their own businesses.

Commending the hospitality of the people of Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and neighbouring districts during Mahakumbh-2025, the Chief Minister remarked that the economic development driven by faith, as witnessed during Mahakumbh, would also boost Mirzapur’s progress.

He noted that since the construction of the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor, the number of devotees visiting Mirzapur has increased significantly, creating new income opportunities for the local population. “Special preparations are underway for Chaitra Navratri in Mirzapur to ensure a smooth darshan experience for devotees while also boosting the region’s economy,” he added.

Highlighting ongoing development efforts, he stated that projects worth approximately Rs 900 crore are currently in progress in Mirzapur, including the successful completion of the Bansagar project. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for new projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore.