Himachal Govt announces 180-day maternity leave for women Home Guards

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced 180 days of maternity leave for women Home Guards of the state.

Announcing an increase in daily allowance for Home Guards during deployment outside the state from Rs 60 to Rs 500, he stated that a provision would be made in the next budget.

He made these anouncements while presiding over the 62nd State-Level Raising Day celebrations of the Himachal Pradesh Home Guards and Civil Defence at The Ridge Shimla on Friday.

It was for the first time that this event was being celebrated as a state-level function. The event witnessed a splendid parade, led by Parade Commander Vinay Kumar, comprising 17 contingents.

Platoon commander Lata Rahi led the women contingents, while various contingents from districts of the state displayed their skills under the leadership of their respective commanders.

A Battle March Past by the Home Guard Jawans and a musical performance by the Home Guard band added grandeur to the event.

Demonstrations of disaster management techniques on the theme “Surakshit Himachal” by the Home Guards also captivated the audience.

Sukhu said that the government would fill 700 vacant Home Guard posts to strengthen the force. Additionally, funds would be allocated for the construction of the SDRF headquarters in Palampur and the Kangra Unit campus and to enhance communication, he added.

He announced to sanction new landline numbers at the SDRF Control Room to facilitate the people, and also announced the establishment of drone stations at all district headquarters to enhance disaster management capabilities.

The Chief Minister appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel in managing disasters and ensuring public safety.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with advanced equipment and allocating sufficient funds for this purpose.

He said, “Presently, SDRF was equipped with drones capable of lifting up to 5 kg and this force would soon receive drones with higher payload capacities to meet operational demands.”

Extending his greetings on Home Guards Raising Day, Sukhu lauded the exemplary efforts of Home Guards, Fire Department personnel and SDRF during last year’s monsoon disaster.

Highlighting the magnitude of the calamity, he said, “It was one of the most devastating disasters in our lifetime, resulting in significant loss of life and property.”

Stating that he was personally present at ground zero during the rescue operations, he said, “With everyone’s support, we safely evacuated 75,000 stranded tourists, including 300 trapped at Chandratal in Lahaul-Spiti district. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and MLA Sanjay Awasthi played their pivotal roles in the rescue efforts.”

Sukhu said that a state-wide Disaster Management Awareness Campaign was being launched from today to January 6, 2025 so as to ensure greater public participation during emergencies.

He stressed the importance of community involvement in disaster management keeping in view the growing challenges posed by climate change, including cloudbursts and other natural calamities.

He said that to enhance disaster preparedness the state plans to train one percent of its population as Civil Defence volunteers over the next five years.

The Home Guards have already conducted approximately 31,000 rescue and relief operations during last decade, saving 3,600 lives and protecting properties worth over Rs. 10,000 crore, he added.

He said that the government was improving the SDRF’s infrastructure, designating the Home Guards as First Responders during natural disasters and integrating them under the SDRF for faster response.

He said that the 74 company offices and 12 training centres of the Home Guards across the state have been designated as Disaster Response Centers to bolster disaster readiness.

Sukhu stated that the present government was making continuous efforts to strengthen the state’s fire services.

He said that the government has established four new fire stations in Nadaun, Deha, Indora and Kotkhai during the last two years.

He said that 240 posts of various categories have been created in the Fire Services Department and approval has been granted to procure eight fire vehicles to strengthen the working of the department.

The state government was extending all possible assistance for the expansion and modernization of fire services, he added.

The Chief Minister awarded the Shimla Battalion led by Naresh Verma, with the Best Battalion Award of the march past while the Best Unit Award was received by Commandant General Satwant Atwal.

Furthermore, Vinod Kumar and the late Pravindra Kumar were honoured for their exemplary services. The award for the late Pravindra Kumar was presented to his wife Meera Devi. The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition set up during the event and evinced keen interest in it.