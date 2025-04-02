2 women Naxals killed in MP

The anti-naxal ‘Hawk Force’ of Madhya Pradesh Police gunned down two women naxalites, carrying rewards of Rs 14 lakh each, in an encounter near the Kanha tiger reserve in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning, according to police officials.

The encounter took place at around 10 AM in the jungles of Mundidadar and Ghaneridadar under the jurisdiction of the Bichiya police station.

According to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, the Hawk Force shot down two women Naxalites in an encounter in Mandla district and recovered an SLR rifle, a ‘bharmaar’ gun, a wireless set, and other daily use items from the spot.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the police. The CM said that two women Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads were killed in an encounter with police in Mandla district on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the eliminated women Naxalites, identified as Mamta and Pratima, were members of the Kanha Bhauram Dev Committee.