NCW member visits riot-hit Mothabari, flags harassment cases

A member of the National Commission for Women, Archana Majumdar, has expressed concern over the prevailing situation in West Bengal, citing the recent incident of communal violence in Mothabari.

Ms Majumdar arrived in Malda town this morning and proceeded to Mothabari after the Commission received individual complaints from seven women, along with a mass petition signed by 48 others.

Advertisement

After visiting the affected areas, Ms Majumdar interacted with the police and administrative officials to understand the root causes of the incident, with a particular focus on the violence and harassment faced by women both during and after the communal clashes.

Advertisement

“In the past five months as a member of the Commission, I’ve had to report on similar incidents in Beldanga, Narkeldanga, and Dinhata. And now, I find myself visiting the riot-hit Mothabari area in Bengal,” she said.

“Who are these people—even minor boys—who are trying to create an atmosphere of harassment in Bengal?” she questioned.

“I have been directed by the Commission to carry out an on-ground assessment by speaking directly to the victims, who belong to a particular community. Women were specifically targeted at the main violence-hit area in Mothabari, where several shops were also damaged. After the incident, women from two nearby villages—about 1.5 km from the main spot—also came forward with complaints, both individually and collectively,” she explained.

She further added: “The Commission has asked me to recommend whether a deeper investigation is required so that appropriate action can be taken.”