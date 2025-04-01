Assam CM launches women entrepreneurship scheme to boost self-employment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA), a scheme aimed at fostering women’s entrepreneurship by providing seed capital to support self-employment initiatives.

The programme, inaugurated at Behali in Biswanath district, marks a significant step in the state’s multi-layered approach to women’s empowerment.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, the state government will offer financial assistance in three phases: Rs 10,000 as seed capital in the first year, Rs 25,000 in the second year (split equally between a government grant and a loan), and Rs 50,000 in the third year, provided the funds are utilised effectively.

Advertisement

The initiative seeks to encourage women to establish micro-enterprises in sectors like agriculture, livestock, and small businesses to strengthen Assam’s rural economy.

Announcing the scheme on social media, CM Sarma emphasised that Assam’s efforts to uplift women span various stages of life—from free school admissions to livelihood support through programmes like Orunodoi, old-age pensions, and free food grains. “In every step, we stand firm with our Nari Shakti,” he stated.

At the inaugural event, 23,375 women received their first cheques, officially kickstarting the programme’s implementation. The scheme will be rolled out in phases across the state.