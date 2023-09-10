G20 India Summit Day 2 live updates: World leaders pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

G20 India Summit Day 2 live updates: After a historic day one that saw G20 leaders building consensus on joint summit declaration, the New Delhi G20 Summit on Sunday will have more discussions to tackle climate change and other economic issues. Before sessions begin on the final day of the G20 India Summit, world leaders visited Rajghat to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi. From Rajghat, they headed to the Bharat Mandpam Convention Centre in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, the G20 India Summit venue to attend final day sessions.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have more bilateral meetings with world leaders. A working lunch is scheduled to take place between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron where the two will hold discussions on bilateral issues of mutual interests. Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates on New Delhi G20 Summit Day 2.

10:10 AM: UK PM announces biggest climate aid: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces record climate aid commitment as G20 in India concludes. The UK will provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund which is the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to help the world tackle climate change. The UK will contribute £1.62 billion ($2 billion) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15: British High Commission in India

10:01 AM: World leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Group of 20 (now Group of 21) leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Rajghat.

9:55 AM: Pictures: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi’s Akshardham temple.

9:30 AM: Biden arrives at Rajghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes United States President Joe Biden as he arrives at Delhi’s Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.

9:20 AM: French President at Gandhi Memorial: French President Emmanuel Macron has reached Delhi’s Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath. He was welcomed by PM Modi.

9:10 AM: Rajghat decked up ahead of world leaders’ arrival: Visuals from Rajghat where G 20 leaders & other Heads of international organizations will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.

9:00 AM: World leaders arrive Rajghat: World leaders have started arriving at Rajghat. UK PM Rishi Sunak, who visited Akshardham Temple earlier in the day, was received by PM Modi at the Gandhi Memorial. The world leaders will pay their respects to Gandhi, the architect of India’s freedom movement against the British.

