President Draupadi Murmu worships Ramlala in Ayodhya

President Draupadi Murmu had darshan Ramlala in Ayodhya on Wednesday. She also performed Saryu Aarti. She worshiped Saryu Maiya by performing milk anointment and performed Aarti with 2100 diyas.

The President reached Maharishi Valmiki Airport at around 4 pm on Wednesday evening. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and state Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi gave a grand welcome to Her Excellency the President with flower garlands.

From the airport the President directly reached Hanumangarhi temple. There, with the help of Mahant Premdas and priest Hemant Das, she made his presence felt at the feet of Sankatmochan Hanuman.

Advertisement

She performed aarti and circumambulated the temple.

At Hanumangarhi temple, chief priest Raju Das presented the President with a silver Gada and silver Ram Darbar.

After the Hanumangarhi darshan and puja, the President rested at Saket Hotel on the banks of Saryu.

The President thereafter reached Saryu bank to perform the aarti. The President had darshan, worship and aarti of Saryu for about half an hour. During this, she received information about the glory of Saryu from Mahant Shashikant Das, chairman of the Saryu Aarti committee.

The President performed the aarti of Ram Lala after having darshan and worshiping the child form idol of Lord Shri Ram as per the rituals.

To welcome the President, the entire sanctum sanctorum including the temple premises was lavishly decorated with flowers.

After having darshan and worship of Ramlala, she reached Kuber Tila, where she had darshan and worship of Kubeshwar Mahadev.Later she left for Delhi.