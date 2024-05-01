Why PM Modi didn’t stop Prajwal Revanna from leaving India: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over massive sex scandal involving NDA Lok Sabha candidate and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, asking him why the accused was not stopped from fleeing India.

“PM Modi did not stop him from leaving India,” Priyanka alleged while addressing a rally in Assam’s Dhubri.

The Congress leader also called PM Modi ‘egoistic’ and claimed he has no understanding of people’s miseries.

“PM Modi is far away from the reality of common people. He has no understanding of their miseries as he has become egoistic,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been targetting Prime Minister Modi ever since the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case surfaced.

Earlier this week, the Congress leader said that Modi solicited votes for Revanna and questioned his silence over the matter.

“The individual (Prajwal Revanna) who stood alongside Prime Minister Modi, for whom the PM solicited votes, stands accused of abusing thousands of women. The numbers are staggering. I want to know Modi’s response to this. I am keen to hear what the Union home minister has to say,” Ms Gandhi Vadra had said.

Revanna is accused of sexually assaulting several women, including his former cook, policewomen and even journalists.

His cook has filed an FIR against him for allegedly sexually assaulting him..she alleged that Revanna also tried to “flirt” with her daughter, following which she blocked his calls.

Revanna has fled the country after the case surfaced in mainstream media. He is said to be staying in Germany.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) has suspended him and issued a show cause notice. The decision to suspend him was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will always stand by the women of the country.

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Telangana on Tuesday, said that anyone who plays with the honour of women should not be spared.

“Any person, whoever he is, how big he is, if he plays with the honour of women he should not be spared,” the Prime Minister said without mentioning Prajwal Revanna.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka, he further added, “Under Congress rule, not only are women’s rights endangered but so is their safety. When it comes to choosing between women’s safety and the vote bank Congress prioritizes the latter. In contrast BJP prioritizes women’s safety and respect above all else.”