LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Gujarat’s Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, respectively, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he will start the Lok Sabha poll campaigning on the ‘Gujarat Foundation Day’. He will first address a public meeting at 3:30 p.m. in Banaskantha and then another public meeting at 5:15 p.m. in Sabarkantha.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka as well as hold roadshows in Karnataka and Telangana.

From Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the Mela ground in Korba at 11:30 a.m., and appeal people to vote for BJP candidate from Korba Lok Sabha seat, Saroj Pandey.

The Home Minister will then visit Karnataka and first hold a roadshow in Haveri at 3:30 p.m. from Kurubagiri Cross, M.G. Road, to Ashoka Circle, Ranebennur in Hubballi.

Later, he will address a public meeting in Karnataka’s Dharwad at 5:30 p.m.

From Karnataka, the Home Minister will head straight to Telangana and visit Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and take part in a roadshow at 7:30 p.m. The roadshow will be held from Mahankali Mandir, Lal Darwaza, Old City to Sudha Talkies, Hyderabad, where he will ask people to vote for BJP candidate Madhavi Latha.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a ‘Nyay Sankalp Sabha’ in Assam’s Dhubri at 12 p.m.

*Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi will hold a public meeting in West Bengal’s Malda North at 10 a.m., followed by a roadshow from Bulbuli Mod to Mangalbari Railway Crossing at 3:30 p.m. Later, he will address another public meeting in Malda South at 4 p.m.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun at the Inter College, Gangola, Dataganj

*Akash Anand, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati’s nephew and party’s National Coordinator, will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Aurraiya at 2 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address three public meetings in Maharashtra — one at Solapur (at 3 p.m.), one at Sangli (at 5 p.m.) and one at Hatkanangale (at 6 p.m.).