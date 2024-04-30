PM to visit state again in early May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal again for campaigning early next month.

The Prime Minister is set to holding three rallies on a single day in south Bengal. He has already campaigned in six constituencies of north Bengal in the first and second phase of Lok Sabha election in the state. The voting process in south Bengal has begun with Modi’s campaign in three constituencies before the start of the polling phase. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set its sights on winning more seats in Bengal compared to the 2019 elections.

Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah are consistently campaigning in Bengal, addressing multiple rallies and engaging with the locals. Modi is scheduled to hold three rallies on 3 May at Krishnanagar, Bolpur and East Bardhaman, supporting BJP candidates Amrita Ray in Krishnagar, Piya Saha in Bolpur and kabiyal singer advocate Asim Sarkar in Bardhaman Purba.

It’s notable that Modi’s rallies in these three constituencies will witness intense clashes between BJP and Trinamul Congress. Krishnagar is considered a crucial battleground in the state; hence Modi prefers to kick off his campaign from there. Notably, the election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections had started from Krishnanagar by TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is a “terrorist sympathiser”. Yesterday, addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, BJP national president Nadda said, “We talk about a majboot sarkar (strong government) but Mamata Banerjee wants a majboor sarkar (dependent government). She wants a government in Delhi that believes in appeasement, corruption and discrimination and has a soft corner for terrorists. We are opposed to her politics of appeasement, which favours infiltrators and opposes CAA… her government has sympathy for terrorists,” he alleged.