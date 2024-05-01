Noted TV actress Rupali Ganguly, astrologer Ameya Joshi join BJP

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, renowned television actor Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as ‘Anupama’, and freelance director and astrologer Amiya Joshi joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

Ganguly and Joshi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP’s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, National Media Head Anil Baluni, and National Media Co-chief Dr. Sanjay Mayukh.

Welcoming the incumbents into the “BJP family”, Tawde said Ganguly and Joshi were so inspired by the welfare policies and development initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they decided to join the BJP with a pledge to support the prime minister’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Both Joshi and Ganguly expressed their gratitude towards the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Ganguly said she was inspired by the prime minister’s commitment to public welfare and development and joined the BJP to contribute to this grand vision. She pledged to support the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Joshi vowed to contribute to national interest and nation-building under the guidance of the BJP’s top leadership and to spread the party’s ideology to the masses.