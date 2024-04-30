PM likely to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a big roadshow in Ayodhya on May 5 after darshan of Ram Lalla, in support of BJP candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency Lallu Singh.

Voting in Ayodhya will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

The BJP candidate and party functionaries have started preparations for PM Modi’s road show. Information about PM Modi’s arrival in Ayodhya for the Lok Sabha election campaign reached party officials on Monday evening. The election core committee meeting took up the work for the outline of the programme and a blueprint is being drawn for the same.

The PM may have darshan of Ram Lalla before the roadshow.

The Prime Minister last visited Ayodhya on January 22 for the consecration of Ram temple.

PM Modi had visited Ayodhya five times in the past five years. For the first time, he came to Maya Bazaar on May 1 to hold a rally during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. After this, on August 5 in 2020, he participated in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram temple. He was the chief guest of Deepotsav on October 23, 2022. On December 30, 2023, along with a road show, a public meeting was held to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. He came to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

Now for the sixth time, he is coming to do a road show during the Lok Sabha elections.